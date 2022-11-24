Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby

The Dancing with the stars family just got a little bigger.

Professional dancers Daniella Karagatch and Pasha Pashkov announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram on Nov. 23, sharing a photo of themselves wearing Nikes, with Daniella holding a baby Nike shoe in her hand. “Baby Pashkov is coming May 23,” the couple wrote in a joint post. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

their comrade DWTS the dancers commented on the happy news with pro Jenna Johnson— who announced she was also expecting her first child in July — writing, “I HAVE NO WORDS!!!!!! Just tears of joy for you two!!!!,” Emma Slater added, “I can’t wait!!!!! I’m so excited for you two!!!!!”, while Petra Murgatroyd completed the love, saying, “This is the BEST news!!!! I love you both so much, you will be the most wonderful parents!! Baby is so lucky.”

Daniella and Pasha, who wed in 2014, recently opened up about expanding their family during the Disney+ show’s final season. In fact, Daniella explained the special day they heard the news.