Denver will have cool, dry weather for Thanksgiving; temperatures rise later

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Denver will have cool, dry weather for Thanksgiving; temperatures rise later
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Turkey trotters, people heading to the store at the last minute, and those crossing town to see family and friends will experience cooler, drier weather this Thanksgiving.

denverpost

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleBishop denounces second wave of gun deaths in more than a week in Virginia
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR