Denver will have cool, dry weather for Thanksgiving; temperatures rise later

Turkey trotters, people heading to the store at the last minute, and those crossing town to see family and friends will experience cooler, drier weather this Thanksgiving.

Frank Cooper of the National Weather Service in Boulder said clouds will remain Thursday and there could be a few flurries during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s in the Denver and Boulder areas and in the high 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

The mountains received a few snow showers overnight.

Northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph could blow during the day, Cooper said. There were more gusts in the Eastern Plains, where winds of up to 40 mph were reported Thursday morning.

“We’re expecting it to be pretty dry and a bit warmer this weekend,” Cooper said.

The Denver area will experience highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday.