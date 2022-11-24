DOJ seeks to question Pence in criminal investigation into Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event to promote his new book at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank on October 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Somodevilla chip | Getty Images
The Justice Department wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe into ex-President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House after losing the 2020 election, the New York reported Wednesday. Times.
Pence is considering cooperating with the investigation, which last week saw Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation, according to the Times.
Pence has previously refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
“Thomas Windom, one of the lead investigators looking into efforts to overturn the election, contacted Mr. Pence’s team in the weeks before Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith for this investigation, the Times reported. .
Republican Trump, since losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, has falsely claimed he won the race and that the Democrat’s victory was the result of widespread voter fraud in several swing states.
A crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interrupted for hours a joint session of Congress that was meeting to certify victory for Biden’s Electoral College.
Pence was presiding over that session when rioters swarmed the Capitol. He was taken to a safe place in the compound as police fought off the crowd.
Read the full New York Times article here.
cnbc