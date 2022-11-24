DOJ seeks to question Pence in criminal investigation into Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event to promote his new book at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank on October 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe into ex-President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House after losing the 2020 election, the New York reported Wednesday. Times.

Pence is considering cooperating with the investigation, which last week saw Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation, according to the Times.

Pence has previously refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Thomas Windom, one of the lead investigators looking into efforts to overturn the election, contacted Mr. Pence’s team in the weeks before Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith for this investigation, the Times reported. .