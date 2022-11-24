Dr Fauci’s legacy set on fire: ‘Perfect example’ of why no one should be in a position of power for so long

On Wednesday, “The Five” co-host Dagen McDowell lambasted White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for his pre-holiday COVID advice and his legacy in handling the pandemic.

DAGEN MCDOWELL: The only good thing I have to say about Tony Fauci, or Tony Fauci, is goodbye, don’t let the door knock on you where the good Lord has divided you. In fact, I hope the door hits you on the a–. Goodbye. It’s a despicable power hungry office hackand the danger is that he’s a perfect example of why someone should never be in a position of power for so long.

DR ANTHONY FAUCI TO RESIGN IN DECEMBER

He was, to paraphrase Brit Hume, he’s an epidemiologist, you should have been in charge of fighting disease, not our economy, not our children’s development, not corporations, not the education of our children, none of that. Billions of dollars of wealth were destroyed because of him. Businesses have been crushed. The children were disappointed for their life. We are on a financial trajectory towards a horrible burden in the decades to come, and he will never pay the price and I guarantee you he gets a job with a leftist hacker.

