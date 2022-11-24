Dramatic moment four teenage girls are rescued from a California amusement park ride after a malfunction

A roller coaster at a California theme park came to a halt while in use, leaving four young girls stranded 65ft in the air, leading to a dramatic rescue by local firefighters.

The girls, who have not been identified but are all teenagers, were unharmed after being rescued by Sacramento Metro firefighters on Monday.

The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands, about 10 miles from Sacramento.

The girls were riding a yellow roller coaster at the park when suddenly they stopped and after technicians were unable to release the car electronically and manually.

General Manager Brian Nichols had spent much of the afternoon inspecting the coaster, having noticed that it was running a little slow due to the cool weather.

Nichols, who said he was “the one who put it together, so I know him best,” noted that when the coaster arrived on a section of track that had a brake designed to slow him down, he slowed that ride down too much, leaving the girls in a complete stop.

The ride was last inspected by the state in April, with no major issues found, according to KCRA.

Each of the leisure center rides must all have a pre-announced inspection once a year during opening hours.

The theme park was open again on Tuesday, but the roller coasters had been closed for the time being.

Nichols said: “This particular incident doesn’t happen very often. I think the last time this happened was about four years ago, and we were able to fix it in about half an hour. One of us was there. It turns out I wasn’t there last night.

Fortunately, the teens had a cell phone and called 911, as authorities arrived before Nichols.

The girls received free treats, ride tickets and tickets to return to the park at a later date.

Nichols spent Tuesday on the coaster tracks performing maintenance and getting a better determination of what happened.

He also realigned the cars, which he says is necessary and, if not done, can cause stoppages.

Nichols was certain there were no safety issues between his own inspection and that of the state.