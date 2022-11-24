ECB speakers to come on Thursday 24 November 2022 – from Guindos, Schnabel, Enria

With the US on vacation, liquidity in the markets will be much thinner than normal. Keep that in mind.

  • 11:15 GMT Speech by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos at the Analysis Forum in Milan
  • 13:00 GMT Opening speech by ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel at the Bank of England Observers Conference in London
  • 13:15 GMT Presentation by Andrea Enria, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the 40th Board Meeting of the European Savings and Retail Banking Group (ESBG) and at the 19th General Assembly of the ESBG

Schnabel is probably the most likely to make insightful remarks about economics and politics.

cnbctv18-forexlive

