Elon Musk throws out ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts for ‘Stay at Work’ products

Elon Musk showcases ‘Stay at Work’ t-shirts after finding ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts at the Twitter office. [email protected]

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday introduced “Stay at Work” t-shirts as Twitter’s “great new merch,” reflecting a paradigm shift in Twitter’s work culture under new leadership.

Musk has faced a wave of criticism for mocking “Stay Woke” t-shirts associated with Twitter employees of color. He had tweeted a 12-second video of a closet full of those t-shirts at company headquarters on Wednesday.

In the video shared by Tesla and the Space-X founder, a person can be seen holding a #StayWoke printed black t-shirt. As the camera pans, numerous similar black and blue t-shirts can be seen in the compartments of a closet.

The “Stay Woke” t-shirts were made in 2016 in support of “The Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement and were endorsed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey at conferences. The term awakened is used for a person who is aware of the injustices around him

Earlier, Musk reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account, which was banned following the US Capitol violence in January last year.

The billionaire entrepreneurs who took over Twitter last month fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, fired executives and engineers who disagreed with it, and ultimately imposed an ultimatum: work “extremely hard” or leave.

After reclaiming Twitter, one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies, Elon Musk quickly showcased his boundless work ethic, creating a bitter culture shock with thousands of workers who still believed in the platform’s superior mission. , according to a news agency report AFP.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.