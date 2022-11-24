European Parliament website hit by cyberattack after Russian terrorism vote – POLITICO

The European Parliament’s website on Wednesday faced a “sophisticated” cyberattack disrupting its services moments after members voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

“I confirm that the Parliament has been subject to an external cyberattack, but the parliamentary services are doing well in defending the Parliament,” said Dita Charanzová, Czech MEP and Parliament’s Vice-President in charge of cybersecurity, in a press release.

Another senior parliament official, asking not to be named, said ‘this could be the most sophisticated attack parliament has seen so far’.

The attack is what is known as a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, in which massive amounts of traffic are sent to servers with the aim of preventing Internet users from accessing websites, Marcel Kolaja, member of the European Parliament of the Czech Pirate Party, confirmed.

DDoS attacks are used by hacking groups to disrupt and cause chaos. It has become a favorite tool of Russian hacking groups like Killnet, especially as a way to protest European countries’ political decisions to support Ukraine in the war.

The attack on the European Parliament’s website comes after the chamber on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism due to Moscow’s strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

“We have a strong indication that it is Killnet, the hackers with links to Russia indeed. It is my information, but it is under control. It only cut off external access to the website of the Parliament… Unless there are further attacks, we expect it to be back and accessible very soon,” said Eva Kaili, Greek MP and Vice-President of the European Parliament .

“This morning, Russia was still designated as a terrorist state in an official resolution. This afternoon, the whole network collapses in [the European Parliament]”, Alexandra Geese, MEP for the German Greens, tweeted.

Belgium’s national cybersecurity center confirmed there was an EU-level investigation but could not provide more information about it.

Pieter Haeck contributed reporting.