Football’s Black Friday 2022 giveaway guide: Club-branded merchandise

There may be an off-season World Cup, but we can’t hide the fact that Thanksgiving and the Black Friday sales are upon us once again. This can only mean one thing: football clubs around the world are starting to fill their online stores with a fine selection of branded products one month before Christmas.

The range of products – some more functional than others – is fascinating, with major clubs ready to welcome aspiring fans to everything that wears the badge of their favorite team, from kitchen appliances and furnishings to clothing and accessories.

Let’s dive in and see what choice treats are in store for all the gift-hungry fans eagerly browsing their team’s online store this Black Friday.

AC Milan: gold pendant and chain (€96/$99 each)

What better way to honor the reigning Serie A champions than by wearing this subtle jewel-encrusted 18k gold medallion?

Ajax: Clog Slippers (€15.95/$16.50)

How could Ajax claim to be the preeminent club in the Netherlands without boasting of having their own pair of clogs? Luckily, with comfort in mind, these comfy slippers are made from a soft fleece material rather than the more traditional wood.

Angel City: Puzzle ($15)

This puzzle has almost as many pieces as Angel City has famous investors.

Arsenal: Space Hopper (£10/$12)

Gooners around the world are bouncing back from a fantastic start to the Premier League season. But if they need help as Manchester City begin to attract them once the English season resumes, then help is at hand.

We can only imagine that around 30 of these items were hastily added to the warehouse as ‘nearly new’ returns last month after it became clear the first team would run out of them. need for other European excursions this season.

Barcelona: Johan Cruyff doormat (€25/$25.90)

First came the Cruyff bend, then came the Cruyff mat. We can hardly think of a more fitting tribute to one of the most influential figures in modern football philosophy.

Bayern Munich: Lederhosen Wine Cooler (€79.95/$82.90)

The only way to make your chilled wine even cooler is to have the bottle wear its own little traditional Bavarian leather pants.

Benfica: Yoga Mat (€60.97/$63.23)

For unknown reasons, Benfica offers a bewildering range of club-affiliated yoga and exercise mats through their online store. Well, we could all use a good stretch once in a while.

Borussia Dortmund: safety shoes (£74/€88.89)

Given some of their awkward performances so far this term which have left them sixth in the Bundesliga table for the winter break, someone should check that Dortmund’s players haven’t accidentally worn these horrors to the limit. steel during matches.

Chelsea: one of John Terry’s boots (£350/$422)

A great keepsake for any Mr. Chelsea fan, although for this price you’d expect to get the complete pair.

Inter Miami: “In This House” Sign ($27.99)

No kitchen, living room or dining room would be complete without a constant, wall-hanging reminder to love, hug, laugh (a lot), dream big, be grateful, have fun and above all continue to support Inter Miami.

InterMilan: Nerazzurri cycling bib (£140/$168)

Inter missed a trick by producing this impossibly tight suit and not even covering it in their signature blue and black stripes.

Juventus: Matching denim jacket (€249/£257.85) and jeans (€149/$154)

Milan may be known as Italy’s fashion capital, but Turin earnestly claims the throne thanks to the latest high fashion offer from their club shop – a stunning matching denim twin set available in black or candy pink.

LAFC: Love-heart Boxer ($27.99)

A classic and timeless style of underwear preferred by legions of finely dressed cartoon characters is now available to fans of new MLS Cup holders.

LA Galaxy: Calculator ($19.99)

Galaxy fans can use this digital aid to calculate the number of miles covered by their team during an MLS season.

Leeds United: Blue and Yellow Hot Corn (£6/$4.99)

The end-to-end goal parties Jesse Marsch’s side have been at this season are blockbuster entertainment, so why not grab a snack to match.

Liverpool: Microwave (£129/€155)

Because who better to buy your common household appliances than a Premier League football club?

Lyon: Petanque Game (€54.99/$56.99)

For the uninitiated, pétanque is a beloved traditional French bowling game played in the city’s squares, parks and backyards, and pretty much like all Ligue 1 clubs, Lyon has its own thematic game on sale.

Manchester City: Miniature Pool Table (£35/$42)

If, like City striker Erling Haaland, you have a few weeks of free time ahead of you, then there’s no better way to pass the time than by honing your cue action.

A charming set of miniature badges pays tribute to some of the best players to ever wear the number 7 at Old Trafford. While Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez are both sorely overlooked, the set is also notable for being the only remaining remnant of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo on sale in the United store. Truly the end of an era.

Marseille: Paddle (€349.90/$362.62)

You could cause a stir on match day at the Stade Vélodrome by arriving before kick-off via the nearby Huveaune River on one of these.

Napoli: Baby Stroller (€415/£430)

Your little bundle of joy might be too young to join Napoli’s youth academy right now, but it’s never too early to start introducing him. Partonopei club culture.

They may be wealthy beyond measure these days, but it’s refreshing to know that remnants of a humbler time still linger on the shelves of the Newcastle club shop.

For all the top player merchandising and extremely cool streetwear brand collaborations, pound for pound, the item we covet most in the PSG club store is this cute little wooden box full of fishing lures exquisite hand-tied – one of which is called the “Dog Nobbler”. So strange, and yet so wonderful.

Hailing from Kentucky, it’s only natural that NWSL on the Racing side would offer its fans a set of supremely debonair crystal rigs to drink their bourbon of choice in polished Louisville style.

Leipzig fans can celebrate a cuppa every morning with this piece of breakfast tableware.

Real Madrid: Deluxe Backpack (£644/$777)

As their selection of high-end luggage proves, Real Madrid are no strangers to overpriced extravaganzas. Let’s not forget that this is the same club that parted ways over €100m to sign Eden Hazard not too long ago.

With top-tier golf equipment like this readily available locally, it’s no wonder Gareth Bale was so keen to return to Spurs on loan a few seasons ago.

