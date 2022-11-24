Former Andaman bureaucrat Jitendra Narain back in custody in gang rape case

The former chief secretary of Andaman has been taken into custody in a gang rape case until November 25.

Port Blair:

A local court on Wednesday remanded former chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jitendra Narain, into custody until November 25 on Wednesday in a gang rape case filed against him and others by a 21-year-old woman. .

Police have requested custody of Narain, who was in pre-trial detention, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) wants to question him together with two other defendants – suspended labor commissioner Rishishwar Lal Rishi and a Sandeep Singh aka Rinku.

After hearing arguments from prosecutor Sumit Karmakar, victim’s lawyer Phatick Chandra Das and Rishi Rakesh’s lawyer Pal Govind, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ayan Majumder transferred Narain and Singh into custody until November 25 .

Rishi, who was arrested on Monday after arriving here from Chennai, has been in police custody since November 22.

The three defendants were taken to the police station by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Monika Bhardwaj for joint questioning.

The SIT was set up to investigate allegations that the 21-year-old was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise of a government job and then raped there by senior officials, including Narain.

Singh, who had fled, was apprehended in Haryana on November 13.

The FIR in the case was registered on October 1 when Narain was appointed Chairman and Managing Director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

The woman claimed in the FIR that since her father and stepmother did not take care of her financial needs, she needed a job and was introduced by some people to the labor commissioner because he was close to the chief secretary at the time.

She also claimed that the Chief Secretary had appointed “7,800 candidates” in various departments of the islands’ administration “on the basis of recommendations only” and without any “formal interview”.

The woman alleged that she was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise of a government job and then raped there on April 14 and May 1.

