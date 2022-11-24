FTX’s Bankman-Fried to Attend NYT DealBook Summit Despite Bankruptcy

SBF will speak with DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the creator of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is scheduled to speak on November 30 at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Bankman-Fried revealed on Twitter on November 23 that he will be chatting with Andrew Sorkin, a reporter for The New York Times, “next Wednesday” at the DealBook Summit. And Sorkin openly confirmed the news.

A lot of folks have been asking if I would still be interviewing @SBF_FTX at the @nytimes @dealbook Summit on Nov 30… The answer is yes. 👇 There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered. Nothing is off limits. Looking forward to it… https://t.co/lShAqXLKGS — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) November 23, 2022

Bankman-Fried was formerly identified on the speaker page as “C.E.O, FTX,” per a Gawker report from November 11th. His title has recently been changed on the speaker page to “Founder, FTX,” reflecting his retirement from the position following FTX’s bankruptcy filing.

Musk Refutes SBF’s Shares in Twitter

The crypto community recently slammed the New York Times for publishing a “puff story about SBF” that seemed to just briefly mention Bankman-suspected Fried’s fraud and crimes. On Nov. 23, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Merrick’s assistant Kenneth Polite, and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a comprehensive investigation into the roles played by Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives in the demise of FTX.

Apart from all this, Elon Musk has used Twitter to debunk a claim made in a publication that SBF had invested in his new Twitter. SBF reportedly transferred his $100 million investment into Elon Musk’s new Twitter. Musk, however, categorically denies this assertion and vigorously refutes it.