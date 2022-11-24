Fundraiser held for family of Hingham Apple Store crash victim

Local

“As it’s a holiday week and Christmas is fast approaching, we are asking for all the help you can provide with funeral arrangements and living expenses.” Undated photos of Kevin Bradley and members of his family. Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham. (GOFUNDME)

An online fundraiser has been set up to benefit the family of a man who died on Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.

The victim, identified as New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley, leaves behind a longtime fiancé and several family members, according to the fundraiser. Those close to Bradley described him as devoted to his family.

“Kevin was Kathy McGrogan’s loving fiancé; they had been together for over 12 years and she was the center of his world,” the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser, organized by a family member, is seeking a goal of $5,000 for funeral expenses and financial support for the McGrogan family. By Wednesday night, they had raised around $2,600.

“As it is a holiday week and Christmas is fast approaching, we are asking for all the help you can provide with funeral arrangements and living expenses until the details and next steps are determined,” said the fundraiser.

Bradley was helping with ongoing construction at the shops in Derby Street when an SUV driven by Bradley Rein crashed into the glass wall of the Apple Store, killing Bradley and injuring at least 20 other people.

The driver has been charged with reckless motor vehicle homicide, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Rein has since told authorities that his foot got stuck on the accelerator pedal while driving in the parking lot, causing the crash. A plea of ​​not guilty has been entered on his behalf.

Vince Ruotolo, of Maywood, New Jersey, wrote in a Facebook post that he was with Bradley the day he died.

“I come to you with a heavy heart,” Ruotolo wrote. “Yesterday Kevin Bradley and I were at Apple in Massachusetts. His life was cut short by a driver. Kevin left behind a wife, children, grandchildren and good friends. Life is so unfair.”