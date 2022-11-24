Give thanks for what we are lucky not to have: famine, persecution

We affectionately refer to America as the great melting pot, as we have welcomed immigrants from all over the world. But as our arms reach out to provide them with warmth in a new land, we have neglected to learn from their harrowing stories as they rest their heads on America’s shoulder.

We can hear their stories of despair and human suffering – but to hear and listen are two different things.

Every Thanksgiving, we are implored to reach out to our friends and family and give thanks for what we have and to enshrine the memories we have created together. But I think it’s also appropriate that we give thanks for the memories we don’t have.

Most of us don’t remember growing up in a refugee camp like my Somali friend who now resides in America. We have no history of religious persecution in our state because we respect everyone’s right to believe what they want. It would take a wild imagination to visualize a life shrouded in war and the paranoia to wonder if this day will be the last.

Although we sometimes had economic difficulties in my childhood, I don’t remember walking miles by myself to get fresh water for the day and having to bear the brunt of time outside because I didn’t live in a properly insulated house.

We can’t be a great melting pot if we don’t absorb some lessons learned from people who have fled here from failed environments. We can be grateful for the additional material items we have. But are we grateful for the essentials that come with living in America, like clean water, indoor plumbing, and not having to worry about war coming to your doorstep?

Are we grateful that we don’t have to bribe cops or go to jail? Are we grateful that food is readily available and that we don’t need to use the word “starvation”?

We have no idea what it is like to wake up and see the value of our money dramatically reduced overnight due to international sanctions like my friend from Iran. While inflation is a problem and we have every reason to complain about it, it doesn’t compare to an almost instantaneous writedown that can throw you into poverty while you sleep – just because you live in a country ruled by an evil regime.

Even if we complain about the squabbles between Democrats and Republicans, we should see it as a blessing to have options. In many countries it is one-party rule, sectarian rule, authoritarian rule – or worse, a totally failed state where disorder, slavery and human suffering are Standard.

Even the concept of openly criticizing or mocking political leaders is second nature to us. We cannot imagine facing an indefinite prison sentence for offending the sensibilities of a fragile leader.

The word “privileged” has been overused and misused in recent years, but I think this is one of those times when it’s fitting to say this: Americans are privileged to have their bases satisfied, and if they are not, we are privileged to have recourse to fight for these high standards.

I am very aware that it is a privilege to be annoyed at the only time of the year when there is a power outage at my place while in other countries the power can go out for days. I am aware that when I walk into a grocery store, the abundance of food selections and produce is nowhere near the same just south of America in communist Cuba. I have not lost sight of the fact that the hot shower that I expect daily is a luxury for many.

I recognize that I have so many things that other people want – and I do my best not to take those things for granted.

You don’t need a passport to hear the perspective of people from less fortunate circumstances: you just need to listen to your neighbor who’s been through hell and into America’s arms.

Immigrants to our country have a story to tell and warnings we must heed. It is time for us to listen to them and be grateful for their messages.

Adam B. Coleman is the author of “Black Victim to Black Victor” and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Follow him on Substack: adambcoleman.substack.com.