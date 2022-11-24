Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to bring game engine to developers • TechCrunch

Google Cloud has partnered with SuperGaming to bring the Indian gaming startup’s proprietary game engine, SuperPlatform, to developers around the world, the latest in a series of recent steps by the Android maker to focus on gaming. gaming industry.

The search giant’s cloud arm said on Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-based startup’s gaming engine to help developers around the world help them manage their live operations, matchmaking , player progress and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help businesses maintain, optimize, and scale their games.

Upstart SuperGaming, which uses its game engine in its own titles as well as the official PAC-MAN game for mobile devices, has garnered millions of downloads across its mobile titles such as MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Tower Conquest.

SuperGaming originally developed SuperPlatform to power its own games and began licensing the service to other developers in 2019.

The two companies are no strangers to each other. SuperGaming originally relied on AWS for its cloud needs, but switched to Google Cloud a few years ago after seeing benefits including “a significant amount of cost savings,” said the co- SuperGaming founder and CEO Roby John to TechCrunch in an interview.

The move set the wheels in motion to make the platform available through Google Cloud as an independent software vendor for developers, John said. “I’m very excited to bring our platform to Google Cloud, which already powers 70% of our top customers,” he added.

Developers will continue to have the choice of using SuperPlatform on AWS as well as Azure, although Google Cloud will be SuperGaming’s preference following the partnership, he said.

Before talking about a potential partnership, John said that SuperGaming worked closely with Google Cloud engineers to use the cloud platform for the upcoming Indus battle royale game. Teams from both sides exchanged ideas that helped make the partnership very organic, he said.

“The partnership is not just about saying, okay, here are the computers and the infrastructure and everything. It’s about saying, how can we come together and with the business objective to succeed,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, during the joint conversation.

The two did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Google Cloud competitors AWS and Azure offer native liveOps solutions for game developers to run their games as a service and get real-time telemetry. Google Cloud, however, seems to be using SuperGaming’s expertise – alongside its platform – to make some distinctions.

“It’s always about developers or players. And this partnership allows us to influence both,” Bedi said.

SuperGaming, which counts Texas-based Skycatcher, Tokyo-based Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, Kirkland-based 1UpVentures and Ant Group-backed BAce Capital among its investors, has so far raised $6.8m, including $5.5m in dollars injected as part of a Series A last year.

The startup has also launched TowerConquest: Metaverse Edition as a free Web3 game, which it says will also run on Google Cloud, alongside existing and upcoming Indus titles.