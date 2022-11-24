Hayden Panettiere spotted with ex Brian Hickerson

After years of relationships and legal issues, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson remain friends and traveling companions.

The two were spotted together inside a departures terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 23, a day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Hayden and Brian remained friends as he sought professional help to turn his life around,” an insider told E! News exclusively. New. “It was a condition for her to remain friends with him.”

E ! News has contacted his rep and attorney and has not received a comment.

The two began dating in 2018. The following year, Hickerson was arrested after an alleged violent confrontation with Panettiere in Los Angeles. He pleaded not guilty. The actress obtained a temporary protective order against him. In the end, no charges were filed and the case was dismissed.

In 2020, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming on Valentine’s Day for alleged domestic assault on the actress, who quickly ended their relationship and got another temporary restraining order against him.