Here is how much Mass. has paid in tax refunds so far, and how to get yours

Massachusetts has distributed nearly $2 billion so far, with the remaining repayments due to arrive in mid-December. Massachusetts began distributing $2.941 billion in excess tax revenue refunds on an ongoing basis in early November.

Massachusetts has returned at least $1.9 billion in excess revenue to taxpayers, with more checks and direct deposits planned for the coming weeks, according to the Department of Revenue.

State to start sending billions in tax refunds this week



About 2.4 million taxpayers had received refunds as of the end of last week, a DOR spokesperson told Boston.com.

The majority – 1.5 million refunds, totaling $1.4 billion – were made by paper check. Approximately 858,000 refunds were distributed by direct deposit, totaling approximately $500 million.

The refunds stem from Chapter 62F, a Massachusetts law that requires the state to credit taxpayers if total tax revenue in a given fiscal year exceeds an annual cap tied to wage and salary growth.

To be considered eligible, taxpayers must have filed and paid Massachusetts income taxes in 2021. Those who have not yet filed their 2021 tax return but do so by September 15, 2023 will also be eligible. , the DOR said in a press release last month.

Eligible taxpayers will generally get back about 14% of what they paid in state income taxes in 2021. Massachusetts has made available an online refund estimator tool so taxpayers can see what they can expect.

The DOR will issue the remaining refunds by mid-December, and taxpayers shouldn’t worry if they haven’t received theirs yet, the spokesperson said.

Taxpayers who believe they are entitled to a refund but did not receive one by Dec. 15 should call the state’s 62F Refund Call Center at 877-677-9727. The call center is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.