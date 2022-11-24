Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to unsolved 2021 Oregon knife attack

Moscow Police Department Chief James Frye, whose department is investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students, told a news conference on Wednesday that investigators had received information about another stabbing last year in Salem, Oregon.

In the Oregon case, Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were awakened from their sleep around 3 a.m. on August 13, 2021 by an unknown assailant who attacked them with a knife. Travis fended off the assailant, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamilyn suffered 19 stab wounds and other injuries, but was taken to hospital and survived. The police have no suspects in this attack.

A reporter asked Chief Frye on Wednesday if investigators were looking into a possible connection between the quadruple homicide in Idaho and the Salem attack, noting that both cases involve an unknown assailant breaking into a home around 3 a.m. and attacking sleeping victims with a knife. .

“We are looking at all avenues and we have other agencies contacting us with other cases, things that we will follow up on,” Frye replied, noting that he was aware of the case from the l Oregon and had received a tip about this. No official link has been established between the two cases.

In June 2022, ten months after the murder of Travis Juetten, his family offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

A detective from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon assigned to the 2021 investigation did not take questions Wednesday night.

Flowers and a teddy bear are erected as a memorial in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 21, 2022, where four college students were murdered.

General views of the Moscow, Idaho home taken Wednesday, November 16, 2002 where four University of Idaho students were murdered.

In Moscow, Idaho, more than 100 law enforcement officers from the FBI, Idaho State Police and Moscow Police Department are still examining evidence ten days after the murder of ‘Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

The four friends returned home around 1:45 a.m. on November 13 and were attacked while sleeping between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to police.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Gonçalves, 21.

All four victims were stabbed multiple times and some of them had defensive wounds, a medical examiner determined.

Police have not identified a suspect and have no murder weapon, but are looking for a “fixed blade knife”.