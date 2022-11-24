Influencer Nour Atta was robbed of $1 million in Hollywood Hills, California home robbery

A social media influencer was robbed of $1 million during an overnight robbery in Hollywood Hills, California, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the armed robbery at a property believed to be used as an Airbnb around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Fox LA reported.

LAPD investigators learned that the victims were awakened by at least two suspects wearing ski masks, according to the publication.

At least one of the suspects was armed and used the gun to whip one of the victims, which caused them head injuries, he added.

One of the victims has been identified as social media influencer Nour Atta.

Atta, 20, is a trade investor who has over 272,000 Instagram followers for his @nourtrades account.

Authorities said the suspects ransacked the home and stole approximately $1 million worth of jewelry before leaving the scene.

Atta told Fox LA he believed the suspects were able to get in because he left the back door unlocked.

He believes he was targeted by the suspects.

Atta said: “I didn’t hear much, I just heard screaming. A bunch of “get up, get up” this, that.

“I’m sure a lot of people know me online, it’s very easy to find me and that’s exactly what happens here, especially in LA.”

When first responders arrived, he and a friend were seen by medical personnel and did not require hospitalization, Fox LA reported.

Police continue to investigate the theft and urge anyone with information to come forward.