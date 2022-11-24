Pin 0 Shares

Not sure what Jada Pinkett Smith did to August Alsina during their one-year entanglement, but August Alsina has come out as gay and revealed a fellow R&B singer/model Zu as his new partner. Back in 2019, Jada Pinkett’s non-binary son Jadan Smith introduced his friend August Alsina to his family as a friend in need… Read More »Jada Pinkett’s Ex-boyfriend August Alsina Turns Gay And Reveals His New Boyfriend Zu On ‘The Surreal Life’ Show

The post Jada Pinkett’s Ex-boyfriend August Alsina Turns Gay And Reveals His New Boyfriend Zu On ‘The Surreal Life’ Show appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.