January 6 panel staff angry at Liz Cheney for focusing on Trump: WaPo

The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 is expected to wrap up at the end of the year.

Staff members told The Washington Post they were concerned the final report focused too much on Trump.

They blamed Rep. Liz Cheney and said other important findings were not included.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



Jan. 6 panel staff expressed frustration with Rep. Liz Cheney for focusing the committee’s final report too much on former President Donald Trump, to the detriment of other aspects of the investigations, according to a report released Wednesday by the Washington. Post.

The Post spoke to 15 former and current staffers who said Cheney, the committee’s vice chairman, exercised high control over the investigation and the final report. Some staffers said they felt Cheney’s focus on Trump was for his own political gain.

“We all came from prestigious jobs, giving up what we were doing because we were told it would be a major investigative inquiry that would inform the public,” a former committee member told the Post. “But when [the committee] became a Cheney 2024 campaign, many of us got discouraged.”

Cheney is one of only two Republicans to have joined the committee, which is due to expire at the end of this year and is highly unlikely to be renewed in a Republican-controlled House. Cheney’s work on the committee and his fierce disregard for Trump have raised his national profile and won him praise from some Democrats.

But his political standing has taken a hit in the GOP. After losing his House leadership position in 2021, voters in Wyoming overwhelmingly voted for his Trump-backed challenger in the Republican primary. Still, Cheney said in August that she was considering running for president and would decide in the coming months.

Representatives for Cheney and Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 committee, did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

“Donald Trump is the first president in American history to attempt to nullify an election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told The Post. “So it’s true, Liz is ‘prioritizing’ understanding what he did and how he did it and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Adler continued, “Some staffers submitted poor material for the report that reflects long-standing liberal biases about federal law enforcement, Republicans, and sociological issues outside the scope of the work of the select committee. She will not sign off on any ‘narrative’ that suggests Republicans are inherently racist or defame the men and women of law enforcement, or suggest that every American who believes God has blessed America is a white supremacist. .”

It’s unclear when the committee’s final report will be released, but Thompson said it will be released in early December.

Aspects of the investigation that staff members told the Post they feared might not make the cut included findings on: misconduct by police and intelligence officials; financing of the Capitol headquarters; and militias and extremism.