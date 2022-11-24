Joe Jonas Lost ‘Spider-Man’ Role to Andrew Garfield

Joe Jonas was itching to play Peter Parker in the 2012 movie, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” but he lost the role to Andrew Garfield.

“I remember years ago I was in for Spider-Man, and I was so, so excited, and that was the year Andrew Garfield got him,” the member revealed. of the Jonas Brothers, 33, on this week’s episode of “Just for Variety.” ” podcast.

“Obviously he was the one,” the musician admitted of Garfield landing the coveted role.

Jonas noted that the film’s director, Marc Webb, “was a music video director,” leading the Grammy nominee to believe he had “an in.”

“But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and showing off and having to prove yourself,” the singer said, adding that he passed the encore part of the audition process.

As to whether that included taking a spin in the old Spidey costume, Jonas replied, “No, but I’m sure I had one that I tried on from time to time back then.”

Next

As for Garfield, he and Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) — who ended up dating for several years — then co-starred in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

The actor, 39, then reprized his role in last year’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ which starred Tom Holland, alongside first ‘Spider-Man’ star Tobey Maguire.

After missing superhero hits, Jonas channeled his energy into his music. But when the pandemic hit and “touring wasn’t really an option,” the singer had “plenty of time” to focus on improving his acting skills.

He credited his ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men’ star wife with guiding him through the process.

“When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, [being] whoever films you and directs you through, you have to bring your A game,” he shared, calling the 26-year-old “the toughest critic”.

“Yes, I’m going to be a little nervous, [but she’s] super helpful,” he said, adding that he was grateful for his “honest opinion.”

Next

The “Sucker” crooner stars in the war action flick “Devotion” which is in theaters now.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot just hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

The two then welcomed two daughters.