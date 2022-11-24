Kim Jong-un’s sister warns US of ‘deader security crisis’ if UN condemns missile tests

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, warned on Tuesday that the United States would “face a deadlier security crisis” if it continued to push the United Nations to take action. against North Korea’s illegal nuclear missile program.

Kim Yo-jong called the United States a “barking dog seized with fear” and lambasted him for issuing a “disgusting joint statement with scum such as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea “.

“The United States must bear in mind that no matter how desperately it seeks to disarm the DPRK [North Korea]he can never deprive the DPRK of its right to self-defense, and that the more he stubbornly pursues anti-DPRK acts, the more he will face a deadly security crisis,” she cursed.

The statement Kim referred to was delivered Monday by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on behalf of 14 countries, including the “scum” Kim mocked, plus Albania, the Ecuador, Ireland, India, Malta, Norway, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The signatories jointly condemned the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) by North Korea on November 17, “as well as the subsequent report in the DPRK’s state-controlled media that it could be used for a nuclear strike. preventative”.

DPRK stands for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the bitterly ironic name of Kim’s tyrannical regime for itself.

“This was the DPRK’s eighth intercontinental ballistic missile launch this year. Compared to the total number of intercontinental ballistic missile launches before 2022, this represents a serious escalation and poses an unequivocal threat to international peace and security. The DPRK is acting with impunity in the face of Security Council inaction,” the joint statement noted.

Statement calls on all UN member states to condemn North Korea’s ‘illegal ballistic missile launches’ and insist on full implementation of existing UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions against Korea North.

The statement concluded by urging North Korea to “discontinue its illegal weapons programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner” and to “engage in a meaningful dialogue towards denuclearization.”

Russia and China stop UN Security Council to take action against North Korea during an emergency session on Tuesday. Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva blamed “Washington’s willingness to force Pyongyang into unilateral disarmament through the application of sanctions and the exercise of force” for the escalating acts of aggression by the DPRK.

Chinese UN Ambassador Zhang Jun also blamed the United States for the missile crisis, urging Washington to “put forward realistic proposals, respond positively to North Korea’s concerns, stop the military exercises and ease the sanctions”.

Emboldened by this support of other tyrannies, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui fired UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a mere ‘US puppet’ for joining in condemnation of Pyongyang’s ICBM launch.

“I often take the UN secretary general for a member of the US White House or its State Department,” Choe sneered.

“I express my deep regret that the Secretary-General of the United Nations has adopted a very deplorable attitude, unaware of the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and of his own mission, which is to maintain the impartiality , objectivity and fairness in all matters,” she said, lecturing Guterres that he should have prevented the United States from convening a Security Council meeting to discuss the launch of the missile. .

The ICBM tested by North Korea on November 17 was one of the most powerful missiles tested by the Kim regime to date, and the largest of more than 50 missiles it has launched in the past two month. Although the test vehicle only traveled about 620 miles, Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu said last week, “the American continent was within reach”.

North Korean state media claims The missile launched last week was one of the new Hwasong-17 “monster missiles”, a long-developing ICBM whose previous tests ended in explosions and failures. Some international analysts, such as researcher Joseph Dempsey of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, agreed that last Friday marked the first successful test of a Hwasong-17 prototype.

Friday’s ICBM test was also notable as the first public appearance of Kim Jong-un’s daughter, the eldest of three children with his wife Ri Sol-ju. The dictator was filmed and photographed inspecting the huge missile while holding hands with the child, who was not named by North Korean state media.