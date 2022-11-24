Kim Kardashian Says She Travels ‘With A Mug In The Backseat Of The Car’ For ‘Pee Anxiety’ On ‘The Kardashians’

Who’s ready for more TMI Kardashians? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to do a squat when she’s traveling in the car. In fact, the reality star opened up about how prepared she really was for The Kardashians Season 2 finale.

As she prepared to attend the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, Kim told those around her that she had just peed three times, adding, “I pray that my pee anxiety doesn’t get the better of me. .”

Sound familiar? This is because we have already seen this film.

In the penultimate episode of the second season, Kendall found herself in a similar situation on her way to the Met Gala, where she relieved herself in an ice bucket under her giant Prada dress. Although she said she was “mortified” while doing the deed, she later told the cameras it was the “best decision” she had ever made.

Unlike Kendall, who just had an empty ice bucket lying around her sprinter van, Kim has a bit more of a routine approach to anxiety peeing — an approach that seems to help her avoid the pee fiasco on the footing Kendall endured at the prestigious event.

“I travel with a mug in the backseat of the car with a ziplock, wet wipes,” she explained in the finale as her glam squad went makeup-free.

I’d say maybe the act runs in the family, but Kim recalled the time her mother, Kris Jenner, wasn’t as prepared for her own potential travel disaster.

“My mom almost threw up when she drove me to Palm Springs,” she recalled. “I bring, like, a thermos. And she’s like, ‘I’m going to gag.’

So when you find yourself in that awkward silence during that Thanksgiving dinner, you’re welcome. Now you have a fun fact to share with your whole family: Kim Kardashian brings a thermos in the car in case she needs to pee. Nothing like being pretty and practical!

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu.