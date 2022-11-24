Kim Kardashian says she was ‘dying’ when North West held up a sign telling people to stop taking pictures of her

Kim Kardashian and North West at Paris Fashion Week in July 2022.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has said she’s “dying” in North West telling people to stop taking pictures of her.

North held up a sign that read “stop” as he attended a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show in Paris.

Kardashian said her daughter is a “lucky girl” and loves being in the fashion world.

Kim Kardashian has said she was “dying” when North West held up a “stop” sign at a fashion show warning others not to take pictures of her.

In the Season 2 finale of “The Kardashians,” Kardashian traveled to Paris with her mother Kris Jenner and daughter North West, for Paris Fashion Week. There, she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show with her daughter, and during the event, North made a statement using a sign she made herself.

“They put invitations on every seat, and she took the pen out of Cici’s purse and she wrote ‘stop’ really big on the invitation,” Kardashian said during a confessional, referring to the his father’s cousin, Cici Bussey, who was also present. “And she just held it up in front of the people in front of her, just saying, ‘Don’t take my picture. And I was dying.”

Kardashian previously shared a video of her daughter holding up the sign on Twitter in July, saying “anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video.”

In a viral video from the same trip to Paris that circulated online in July, North was seen speaking to paparazzi who had gathered outside the restaurant where she and her mother were dining, Insider previously reported.

“Why are you waiting for us all the time?” she asked the assembled photographers.

Despite her daughter’s sign, Kardashian said during the episode that her daughter loves being immersed in the fashion world with her mom.

“I love it when North feels. The glasses, the hat, I’m so glad she likes that experience,” she said in a confessional. “It just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly. It’s crazy.”

