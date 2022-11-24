LAPD officer injured in crash during high-speed chase in Watts

An officer was injured when an LAPD patrol car crashed during a high-speed chase of a suspected stolen car on Wednesday, officials said.

Several Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were in pursuit of a black Infiniti around 2:30 p.m. when one of the officers crashed near 108th Street and Compton Avenue in Watts, the agency said. Constable Warren Moore.

It’s unclear how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved, but only one injury was reported at the scene, he said.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed an LAPD SUV that appeared to have collided with a gray SUV and into a blue van ahead of it. The van appears to have been forced onto the curb and into a gray vehicle parked behind it.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not known.

The chase ended about five miles from the crash site, near the Crenshaw Boulevard exit off the 105 Freeway, Moore said. The driver of the Infiniti was taken into custody at the scene.