Laverne Cox and Robin Thede share our obsession with Angela Bassett

We love a good fangirl moment.

In this sneak peek from the Nov. 23 episode of E! If we are honesthost Laverne Cox and actor Robin Thede think back to when they lost their temper while filming a skit for HBO A dark lady sketch show with the one and only Angela Bassette.

The three starred together in what Robin dubbed the comedy series’ “most iconic skit,” 2019’s “Bad Bitch Support Group,” which earned Angela a 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a comedy series.

Three years later and Laverne is still processing the experience. “Even after working with her,” she says in the clip, “I’m just like, ‘You’re Angela Bassett.’”

Robin agrees and brings up a funny moment from the set: “Remember how I forgot all my words when she started talking?”

But Laverne claims she was too dazzled to remember, admitting: ‘We were all going through our own thing like, ‘Angela Bassett is sitting right there. “”