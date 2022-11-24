Liberals warn Musk for flagging he could reinstate all banned accounts: ‘Swimming in Nazis’

Liberals on Twitter have attacked the company’s new owner, Elon Musk, over a poll asking whether he should allow all banned accounts back on Twitter.

Less than a week after the world’s richest man reinstated the Twitter accounts of former President Trump, satirical site The Babylon Bee and famed psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk has launched a Twitter poll to assess the interest of the platform to put back all banned accounts on the platform. .

In the poll, Musk asked, “Should Twitter offer a blanket amnesty to suspended accounts, provided they haven’t broken the law or engaged in egregious spamming?” He set the poll to collect results for 24 hours, and around 3 p.m. Nope “.

Tweets of comments and quotes for Musk’s poll revealed liberals and Musk’s critics furious at the prospect. Considering that last Friday Musk reinstated Trump based on a poll of who wanted him back, many seemed concerned that the billionaire would respect the results of this new survey.

Some have accused Musk of allowing hate, terrorism and Nazis to return to the platform.

Condé-Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski sarcastically responded to the poll, tweeting, “The world’s richest man has taken over a global social media platform used by journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, military and health/emergency services to share all vital information – everything is going according to plan.”

Liberal journalist Tom Coates tweeted a warning: “I’m sorry but I’ve spent years exposing people for daily hate speech. Very few of them get banned. Those who do are just awful .This is a proposal to drive women, people of color, Jews and the LGBTQA+ community off this site and fill it with Nazis.”

Mother Jones DC Bureau Chief David Corn sarcastically tweeted, “Bring back the Neo-Nazis! Yippee!”

Author James Felton wrote warily, “You know what would really improve the platform and bring users back in droves, reinstate accounts that have been banned for everything from racism and homophobia to abuse, through the glorification of violence and targeted harassment.”

“So Russian bots and Nazis can vote to reactivate other Russian bots and Nazis. Prepare for a toxic tidal wave. Twitter is quickly becoming super dangerous,” the Democratic state senator lamented. California, Scott Wiener.

Author Jonathan Katz coined a derogatory new nickname for Musk, tweeting, “I would ask a question like ‘what countries laws’ but Apartheid Elmo here doesn’t [give a f***]he just wants as many Nazis and transphobes as he can get back to the site as quickly as possible.”

Matt Pearce, LA Times reporter, warned: “Man, this place is going to be drenched in Nazis again before we know it. Does anyone remember what 2015-2016 was here? timeline felt like the inside of an anime costume.”

“Hey man, this is your house. And if you want to invite everyone and anyone, let them say what they want and fuck on the floor, knock yourself out,” actor George posted Hahn.

Byline Times columnist CJ Werleman accused Musk of wanting terror threats to spread on the platform.

Yes, but *only* if you want more white domestic terror attacks on black mosques, synagogues and churches, which I’m absolutely sure you do!” he wrote.