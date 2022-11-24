Look for Cowboys to crush the Giants – The Denver Post

INVOICES at LIONS

12:30 p.m., bills by 9 ½, 54

HANK’S HONEY: The Lions are no longer pushovers after three straight SU Ws and the Bills have had trouble covering those big spreads since their season-opening fireworks show fizzled out. The Lions’ numbers aren’t good, but they make up for that with granularity and should be ready for their only appearance on national television. Josh Allen, though his elbow still isn’t 100 percent, should see a favorable matchup against the Detroit secondary. But the Lions can respond in attack. Their strong O line does a good job of protecting Jared Goff, who is doing pretty well against the blitz. Teams have thrown on the Bills and the Lions can throw them off balance with Jamaal Williams trailing the turkey.

IF I WERE A BETTER: Lions and more.

GIANTS at COWBOYS

4:30 p.m., Cowboys par 9 ½, 45 ½

HANK’S HONEY: A short turnaround from a resounding loss and a slew of injuries for the Giants pushed that line to an insane number for a pair of 7-3 teams. But Thanksgiving Day games tend to shy away from visitors and this one is full of harbingers for Big Blue. Wink Martindale’s blitz plan, which worked so well until last week, relies on man-to-man coverage to hold its own, but with inexperience at both CB spots, the Giants will either have to play with fire, or change their entire defensive personality. The Dallas D got their mojo back last week and can focus on Saquon Barkley, who could wear himself out under the season’s workload. The first meeting, with Cooper Rush at QB for the boys, was not as close as the final score. This one will not be closed from time to time.

IF I WERE A BETTER: Cowboys and more.

PATRIOTS at VIKINGS

8:20 p.m., Vikings by 2 ½, 42 ½

HANK’S HONEY: We’ve seen Bill Belichick do this before. Take the air off the ball, take out your best offensive weapon and get played on his terms. We’ve also seen Kirk Cousins ​​do this before, shrinking in the national spotlight. He was prone to pressure and sometimes sloppy with the ball and the New England defense is capable of creating that type of scenario. After being rocked by the Cowboys pass rush, Cousins ​​has a short week to prepare his body for an equally fierce Pats front led by Matt Judon, with LT Christian Darrisaw sidelined. The question is whether the moribund Patriots offense can score enough points to pull off the upset. If they win the field position battle, they can. The Vikings give up a lot in the air and haven’t been good against the run lately.

IF I WERE A BETTER: Patriots and under.

