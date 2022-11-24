Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli sued for racial discrimination by former employee

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — A former assistant district attorney has filed an $18 million lawsuit against the Marin County district attorney, alleging discrimination.

Cameron Jones, who is black, says he was fired after complaining about unfair treatment at work. It comes as another group of staff claim a photo of a staff member in black has created a hostile work environment.

On Wednesday, civil rights attorney Charles Bonner served Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli and other staff with a discrimination lawsuit.

“There is a pattern and a practice of retaliation from Lori Frugoli,” Bonner said.

The lawsuit was filed by former assistant district attorney Cameron Jones, who claims he was fired earlier this year after filing a complaint with human resources alleging workplace discrimination. Jones says he was subjected to scrutiny and job evaluations that his white colleagues were not asked to perform.

“I think I got fired because I was talking about how I was treated differently and the color of my skin,” Jones said.

The lawsuit claims a manager who spoke out against Jones’ firing was also retaliated against.

“One of the key managers, also African American, protested the way Mr. Jones was being treated and told Ms. Frugoli she was violating a policy. She ignored his advice and retaliated against the manager “, Bonner said.

Bonner says other employees of color were subjected to a hostile work environment in the DA’s office after a staff member posted an offensive photo of them in black, the photo near a field target shot with bullet holes.

“Yet the district attorney was told it was offensive, she declined to take action,” Bonner said.

Lori Frugoli told ABC7 News she could not comment on the trial, but that fairness and diversity were the primary missions of the prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, Frugoli said, “I want to make it clear to the people of Marin County that I find racism in any form abhorrent, I do not condone any bias or racism on any level.”

Bonner demands that Jones be reinstated and that all members of the district attorney’s office undergo sensitivity training. Meanwhile, Jones wants the DA to quit.

“Where do I go from here? I will continue to fight against this,” he added.