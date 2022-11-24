Mexico launches online platform for dual-use precursors

Comment this story Comment

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government on Wednesday unveiled an online platform it says will allow authorities to track the import and consumption of so-called “dual-use” precursor chemicals that are often used to manufacture synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl. Mexico is the largest supplier of these drugs to the US market, and a number of Mexican companies have stolen shipments of chemicals like ephedrine, benzene or ammonium chloride, or sold them to Front companies used by drug cartels.

Dual-use precursors are chemicals that are both used to produce drugs and have legitimate uses in the manufacture of cosmetics, household cleaning products, or other industries. While they had long been “flagged” for special surveillance in Mexico, the system was plagued by laxity and corruption.

Alejandro Svarch, the head of Mexico’s health and drug regulatory agency, COFEPRIS, cited “acts of corruption and substance abuse” at his agency in previous years.

“In an obscure record…there was discretionary use, without liability, of imports of shipments of various chemicals with the intent to manufacture, in many cases, illicit substances,” Svarch said.

Indeed, of the six Mexican distribution companies listed by the government as authorized to trade in these substances, two saw their activities suspended for “irregularities”, one was temporarily closed and one closed permanently.

Of the two remaining Mexican companies, one is being investigated by the national anti-money laundering agency and had its bank accounts frozen until earlier this year.

Svarch said the new system will make it possible to trace shipments and verify how they are used.

The new system was designed in collaboration with the Mexican Navy, which was entrusted with the control of customs inspection in Mexican seaports. The navy also played a role in raiding the main offices of the Cofepris agency and rooting out corruption.

Svarch did not explain how the new system will prevent chemicals – many of which are liquids – from “leaking” from legitimate warehouses, but said a QR code will be attached to shipments.

Mexico has established a list of 72 chemicals requiring special authorizations and handling, ranging from close precursors like piperidone and P2P, to more general-use substances like acetic acid and iodine.