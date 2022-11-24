New Update Following Shanquella Robinson’s Death: Police Suspecting A Possible Homicide

Rajesh Khanna
25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Dies After Being Brutally Beaten By Her Friend During A Vacation In Mexico
New details are being released after authorities opt to pay close attention to Shanquella Robinson‘s death instead of treating it as a natural occurrence. Shanquella died while vacating with friends in Cabo, Mexico. Initially, her friends lied to authorities claiming Shanquella died from alcohol abuse. The autopsy report proved otherwise, with Shanquella suffering from severe… Read More »New Update Following Shanquella Robinson’s Death: Police Suspecting A Possible Homicide

