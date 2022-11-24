NFL sends Sunday ticket talks with Apple and Google overtime

Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the National Football League, traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho this summer for Allen & Company’s annual press conference, convinced that the NFL was about to announce his latest blockbuster television rights deal.

“We’ll probably have a decision by the fall,” he told CNBC at the time.

But nearly five months later, the league is still looking for a tech or media company willing to replace DirecTV as the rights holder for Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch every NFL game. , not just those broadcast in their region. Negotiations are now expected to drag on into next year, according to five people familiar with the talks.

The Sunday Ticket negotiations were closely watched by analysts and executives. Live sports, especially NFL games, are one of the last staples of traditional television. Who the winning bidder is, how much it pays and how the deal is structured will have seismic implications for the sports, media and technology industries.

Bidding for Sunday Ticket’s prized games bundle could set a precedent for how much tech companies like Apple and Google are willing to pay to attract viewers from traditional TV companies, who still rely on cable subscription fees and advertising to stay afloat.