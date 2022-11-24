Norway tops, US in the middle, Syria bottom in new global corruption rankings

It might be something in Scandinavian waters, but Norway has been ranked by two different advocacy groups as the least corrupt country in the world and the best place to retire.

After four years of fierce competition between Finland and Denmark, Norway won the top spot in the Global Corruption Index (GCI) for the first time in 2022. The next three countries were its Nordic cousins: Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Estonia completes the top five in the list, compiled by Global Risk Profile, a Swiss company specializing in third-party risk management services.

Separately, the Natixis Global Retirement Index 2022 also named Norway as the best place for retirees to spend their golden years, based on factors such as healthcare, quality of life, material well-being and finances after employment.

New Zealand, Australia and Ireland were the only English-speaking countries to rank in the top 10 on the anti-corruption scale.

The United States, which saw its ranking drop from 24th in the world to 35th between 2018 and 2021, rebounded slightly to 31st place in the latest corruption ranking.

The GCI formulated its list after analyzing several indicators, such as standards of white-collar crime, money laundering and terrorist financing, and the level of perceived public corruption. It also takes into account intangibles such as government transparency and efficiency.

The five lowest ranked countries on the corruption scale are currently South Sudan, Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria and North Korea. The global risk profile identifies Syria, which is still trying to recover from more than a decade of civil war in which large parts of the country are not under the control of President Bashar Assad’s government, as the country does. more corrupt.

The global COVID-19 pandemic also affected the ranking due to the implementation of a number of financial aid programs around the world which released loans and credits at a rapid pace. Investigators in the United States are still trying to determine how much of the hundreds of billions of dollars in federal COVID-related aid approved by the Trump and Biden administrations was wasted or obtained fraudulently.

“This emergency response has triggered new opportunities for corruption, bribery, falsification of bids and misappropriation of public funds,” GCP officials said.

China, whose President Xi Jinping has used an anti-corruption campaign in part to undermine potential rivals, has managed to climb back from 139th place in 2020 and to 117th position.

The world’s multilateral organizations are not making much progress on critical foreign bribery issues, according to advocacy group Transparency International. He called on the leaders of the world’s biggest economies to focus on the issue of corruption and said an opportunity was missed at the recent Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“Although the G-20 was not designed to address security issues, … it has a mandate to discuss and improve the global financial system,” reads part of the leaders’ statement. “He has a unique opportunity and responsibility to jointly discuss and implement key anti-money laundering reforms that can prevent kleptocrats from amassing wealth and power,” Transparency International said in a statement.

The advocacy group said large-scale cross-border corruption is fueling a number of crises around the world. The group hailed the efforts of G-20 members who have accelerated anti-corruption reforms and now track suspicious assets from overseas, but said the overall system is only as strong as its deepest links. weak.

“As surveillance of illicit wealth intensifies in parts of the G-20, there is nothing stopping the corrupt and criminals from transferring stolen assets to other countries that have not yet cracked down on dirty money “said Transparency International.