Now available for rental or purchase online

“Black Adam,” the latest movie in the DC Extended Universe, is now available to watch at home.

The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a man corrupted by divine powers.

You can rent or buy “Black Adam” through services like Amazon and Vudu.

The DC Extended Universe brings another comic book character to life with “Black Adam,” a new superhero action flick from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. You can rent or buy the film now from services like Amazon, and it should be coming to HBO Max in the coming months.

“Black Adam” follows the story of Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson), a mortal turned god. After using his powers for revenge, Teth is imprisoned on Earth and transforms into Black Adam. When he is freed almost 5,000 years later, Black Adam is ready to distribute his version of justice across the world.

Check out the trailer for “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam. He is joined by Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill”), Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Sarah Shahi (“The L Word”), Marwan Kenzari (“The Mummy”), Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers”), Mo Amer (“Ramy”), Pierce Brosnan (“GoldenEye”) and Bodhi Sabongui “(A Million Little Things”).

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). It is written by Adam Sztykiel (“Due Date”), and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Dwayne Johnson is one of the film’s producers alongside Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia.

How to watch “Black Adam”

“Black Adam” is now available to watch at home through digital retailers like Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV. The movie costs $20 to rent or $25 to buy in quality up to 4K.

If you buy “Black Adam”, you can stream it whenever you want without any restrictions. If you rent the movie, you’ll have 30 days to start watching it, then 48 hours to finish it after pressing play.

When will ‘Black Adam’ be available on HBO Max?

“Black Adam” has yet to receive an official streaming release date, but it is expected to arrive on HBO Max later this year. Warner Bros. has the ability to add new movies to HBO Max as soon as 45 days after they premiere in theaters, so subscribers can start streaming the movie as early as December 5.

That said, the 45-day policy is used on a case-by-case basis, so the studio might decide to keep the movie in theaters longer. For example, another recent Warner Bros. movie, “Elvis,” took 70 days to arrive on HBO Max after it premiered in theaters. If “Black Adam” follows a similar release strategy, it won’t arrive on HBO Max until December 30.

HBO Max costs $10 per month with ads or $15 per month without ads. Discounted annual plans are also available for $70 (no ads) or $105 (with ads). Paying for a year up front saves you 40% compared to paying for 12 individual months.

Is ‘Black Adam’ Worth Watching?

“Black Adam” received mixed to negative reviews from critics. As of November 23, the film holds a “39%” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although many critics criticize the film for a thin and generic story, many praise star Dwayne Johnson’s action and on-screen charisma.

Fans of the DC Extended Universe might also want to check it out as there’s a good chance the character will appear in future DC films.

Is ‘Black Adam’ a hero or a villain?

“Black Adam” is traditionally portrayed as a villain but is sometimes depicted as an anti-hero. The character first appeared in the 1945 comic “The Marvel Family #1” before becoming a recurring antagonist in the “Captain Marvel” series.

Is ‘Black Adam’ part of the DC Extended Universe?

“Black Adam” is part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) of connected movies. Although the character won’t appear in “Shazam 2,” actor and producer Dwayne Johnson told Variety he’s optimistic about a crossover based on the film’s success with fans.

A few characters from other DCEU movies also make appearances in “Black Adam,” including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, a character she first played in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”