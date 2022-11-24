Ocean Spray reveals the real reason its cranberry sauce labels are upside down – NBC Chicago

There’s a big debate about canned cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving — and it has nothing to do with whether or not it’s better than homemade.

It actually has to do with the box itself.

Turns out the can of Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce is actually upside down. But why?

The mystery was first solved last year when a spokesperson revealed the real reason to CNN Business and Adweek.

But the company answered questions about its cans again on its official Twitter account last week.

“It’s to help people when opening the box: the rounded end of the box is filled with an air bubble vacuum, so when you open it upside down, it slip right out,” the company wrote.

A spokesperson for Ocean Spray did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago’s request for comment.

Either way, it looks like the great notches debate has been settled.

The debate over whether or not canned or homemade is better, however, remains ongoing.