Old anti-aircraft guns are used against drones in Ukraine

Since Russia’s attack in February, military planes, missiles and drones have invaded Ukrainian skies.

Both Russia and Ukraine have turned to older anti-aircraft guns to bolster their air defenses.

These old AA guns have found new life in the effort to shoot down slow, low-flying drones.

Flak is back.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are both finding they need plenty of air defenses – including relatively low-tech anti-aircraft guns – to deal with the jets, helicopters, drones and missiles that swarm the skies above. ‘Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft artillery has been around since World War I, when machine guns and cannons were used to shoot down state-of-the-art flying machines. During World War II, half of the Allied bombers shot down over Germany may have fallen victim to ‘flak’ – a shortened version of a German word for anti-aircraft guns from the 1930s.

By the 1950s, however, the advent of fast, high-altitude jets made cannons and machine guns less useful than guided missiles, which could fly at Mach 4 and reach altitudes of 100,000 feet.

But Russia is now bombarding Ukrainian cities and power stations with waves of drones and cruise missiles, and Ukraine is sending its drones to hunt down Russian tanks and artillery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next to an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone.

Using large, expensive long-range surface-to-air missiles, known as SAMs, to stop a low-tech drone such as a quadcopter is like using an elephant gun to stop a flea. The growing reliance on relatively slow, low-flying missiles and aircraft has made flak indispensable again.

“Anti-aircraft guns have been underestimated, but they should never have been overlooked,” Nick Reynolds, land warfare expert for the Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank, told Insider.

Reynolds co-authored a new RUSI study on the air war over Ukraine, which analyzed what Ukraine needs to counter the masses of Iranian-made Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones used by Russia .

The study urges Western countries to send Ukraine more self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, like the German-made Gepard, and more short-range man-portable air defense systems, like the American-made Stinger missiles.

“In general, gun systems are preferred over missiles when possible due to the much lower cost per engagement and greater ammunition availability compared to SAMs and MANPADS,” the RUSI report states.

A destroyed Russian 2K22 Tunguska self-propelled anti-aircraft gun in eastern Ukraine on September 15.

Russia and Ukraine both use Soviet-made S-60 anti-aircraft guns dating back to the 1940s. the Cold War used by both sides, are of limited use against drones.

“Due to its relatively small size, shape, low altitude flight and low speed, former Soviet and Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) such as Shilka and Tunguska also have difficulty shooting down the Shahed- 136 reliably,” RUSI said. says the report.

The study rates the German Gepard – a SPAAG with a twin 35mm cannon first deployed in the 1970s – as “very effective”.

Berlin has promised 50 Gepards – some of which have already been delivered – as part of a polyglot package of Western missiles and air defense guns sent to Ukraine. Some experts have also urged the United States to send the 1960s M163, a 20mm Vulcan cannon mounted on an M113 armored personnel carrier, although it lacks the on-board radar needed to detect targets.

Old weapons, new dilemmas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun near Oldenburg on August 25.

The RUSI study suggests that Ukraine faces an air defense dilemma.

Western-made SAMs are effective against Russian jets and cruise missiles, but Ukraine has not received enough spare anti-aircraft missiles to maintain its current rate of fire. MANPADS are good for shooting down “kamikaze drones” and even cruise missiles, but their short range – coupled with Ukraine’s 1,000 mile front line – means large numbers would be needed to protect troops at front and infrastructure behind. Anti-aircraft guns are economical against drones, but their range is short.

Ultimately, the report states, the Shahed-136 “is simple and not particularly difficult to intercept, but most current means of doing so are too expensive or use an unacceptable number of weapons needed by other defense tasks to provide an adequate medium-term solution.”

Older anti-aircraft guns also provide a political advantage. Countries supporting Ukraine have been reluctant to supply certain high-tech weapons, including fighter jets and long-range missiles that could strike deep inside Russia, for fear of upsetting Moscow.

Ukrainian troops with a civilian-designed anti-aircraft machine gun in Mykolaiv on November 9.

But old-style flak is a safe choice, according to the RUSI report: “Neither MANPADS nor SPAAGs should be considered politically sensitive as they are fundamentally defensive weapons necessary to protect civilian infrastructure that do not require the full latest state-of-the-art technology to be effective.”

Even as more sophisticated anti-aircraft weapons were deployed, anti-aircraft guns remained useful, albeit in more limited roles. They proved deadly in North Vietnam and the Middle East – during the October 1973 war, Israeli pilots who dived low to escape SAMs operated by Arab forces were often chewed up by the Shilka and others anti-aircraft guns.

Working in conjunction with newer air defences, anti-aircraft guns can still be lethal against helicopters, attack aircraft and drones operating at lower altitudes, as many Russian aircraft are forced to do above Ukraine.

“Medium and long-range SAMs are most effective when complemented by a robust array of AA guns that can threaten any aircraft trying to avoid high-altitude threats by flying low,” Reynolds told Insider. “Creating such dilemmas across layers of different systems is an essential part of an integrated air defense network.”