Reuters reveals that Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce of its Indian factory

Business and finance
November 11, 2022, 6:46 p.m. 1 minute
|Reuters has exclusively revealed that Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, indicating an adjustment in production as it faces disruption in China. Foxconn has been in the headlines in recent weeks, with strict virus restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, the world’s largest iPhone factory, disrupting production and fueling concerns about the impact of virus policy. of China on global supply chains.
