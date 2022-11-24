Romelu Lukaku out with injury but Kevin De Bruyne starts as England’s John Herdman includes Jonathan David for Maple Leafs

Belgium face Canada in their Qatar 2022 World Cup opener tonight as Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils look to do better than they did four years ago.

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup, beating England in the third-place play-off after missing out on the final to eventual champions France.

They still have a full quality squad but their Golden Generation moniker has slipped in recent years.

But Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to inspire his side and lead them to the final this winter.

Meanwhile, Canada will be making their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

The Maple Leafs are coached by Englishman John Herdman and have an exciting squad that will be eager to upset the odds in Group F.

