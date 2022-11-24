Route du Rhum: Yoann Richomme: “Every minute, I thought I was going to break the boat…” – Route du Rhum

How do you feel after this double in Class40?

I feel a lot of pride because I thought the double was hard to get. You have to line up so many ingredients and little details. I was convinced that we could get a good result, but winning was another matter. And since I shot myself in the foot at the start with my four hour penalty, it didn’t start well. But there you go, the scenario went well, especially in the field that I like, a little nag, weather management with fronts to pass, very violent for some.

A victory for a first with Paprec Arkéa…

I feel enormously proud, because it was our first big regatta with the Paprec-Arkea team. We got into trouble when we came to do the Route du Rhum in Class40, because that was not our plan at all. We could have stayed quietly on our couch preparing our Imoca. But as we wanted to prepare as well as possible for next season with Imoca, we changed our minds. We did it and I’m very happy.

Have you had any difficult times?

Honestly, every minute of this regatta, I thought I was going to break the boat… Even in the last miles, in the Canal des Saintes, it was hitting so hard…

It was very hard. I feel like I have tinnitus in my ears. I even had to brake the boat sometimes. As the fourth front approached, I saw Inter Invest (Editor’s note Mathieu Perrault) and Xavier Macaire attacking full force against the front! I said to myself: “I will never do that…” And here they are, they both broke. It’s a hellish boat! Ungrateful, hard… But it’s a brilliant regatta with a super high level, with Corentin Douguet and Ambrogio Becarria.

Did you have fun strategically speaking?

It was brilliant, it was one of the things I had come looking for, it was to reassure myself about these elements. It had been years since I had raced, taken so many decisions with so much responsibility. I’m super happy that it went well.

Is it you who go fast in Class40 or are some Imocas going too slow?

The Imoca are a bit special. There are many who missed their timing, they aimed for the southern option which invested a lot across the road but which brought nothing but slab. If you missed the slot, which was only the first slot, you had to get out of there very quickly. I think the girls did that very well, Justine and Isabelle (Editor’s note: Mettraux and Joschke). The others found themselves in a bad situation and afterwards, we managed to chase them behind. It was the same pattern as 4 years ago. This is where the work upstream pays off, that we have good polars to know the right timing for the passage, that we are able to reassess them constantly. It was perhaps a little easier to see in Class40 than in Imoca.

Did you still have it under your feet?

I am lucid but very burnt all the same. It was intense, several times I was at my wit’s end. However, I have never felt so physically well on these events. I came out of the first week burnt out in terms of sleep but I was spotless on board, I got things done fairly quickly. I had a quite different sleep management than usual because I didn’t feel this fatigue. In addition, I had very badly worked out the places to sleep in the boat. It was very unpleasant.

What does this victory bring you before switching to Imoca?

A bit of confidence, team spirit too because there, I have 15 who are at the head of the yard trying to finish an Imoca to do the Vendée Globe. For them, it’s great to see that we are off to a good start, that we have managed to carry out two projects at the same time this year. We could have stayed on our sofa and watched this regatta from afar but we pulled out our guts, the sponsors also followed: it was not a foregone conclusion because we asked for an extension to go do the Route du Rhum . It was not planned. There, I’m more confident to tackle the Imoca subject in February.

This Route du Rhum, was it a bit of a big stage in the Solitaire du Figaro?

We are not going to start comparing everything, but the commitment from the start was close. Personally, I had announced the color by saying that we had to give everything right away to hope to be at the forefront in the second week. Some were clearly surprised by the pace. We could see who was in front and who quickly shocked. In the beginning, it was not necessary to think too much, it was necessary to disconnect the brain.

: Laurent Bourgnon, Erwan Le Roux, Roland Jourdain, Franck-Yves Escoffier and Thomas Ruyant. And so Yoann Richomme in 14 days, 3 h 8′ 40”.