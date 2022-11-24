Roy Keane thinks Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag mishandled the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, telling Ian Wright ‘You have to treat world-class players differently’

Roy Keane believes Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag treated Cristiano Ronaldo badly.

The Premier League side announced on Tuesday night that the 37-year-old is no longer playing for them and has left by mutual agreement following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club and Ten Hag.

Talk TV United announced that Ronaldo had left the club by mutual consent following an interview he gave to TalkTV

Getty Ten Hag took over as manager in the summer and worked to facilitate Ronaldo’s departure from the club, which has now happened

While some may think Ten Hag was right to be tough on United’s biggest name, Keane, who was praised by Ronaldo in the interview, disagrees.

The former United captain was discussing Ronaldo’s exit during his role as television pundit at the World Cup and disagreed with what his colleague Ian Wright had to say about the Old boss Trafford.

“We know one thing, the Dutch, they look you in the eye, very direct talkers,” Wright said.

“I think he’s done well for Man United to turn things around with everything that’s going on with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Get the team playing, obviously unfortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo he doesn’t quite fit in. He’s expressed his views on it but I think it’s a good thing for the club, for him , for the fans, may it continue.

“We find ourselves in a situation once this World Cup is over, they’re back in the league and they just want to get going, so I think it’s good for the whole club.”

odd Rudiger slammed for mocking Japan star Asano before Germany lost

road England’s possible route to Qatar 2022 World Cup final with dates and times confirmed

OK? Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘to bid’ for Man United after Glazer family put club up for sale

the tragedy World Cup specialist Nadia Nadim reveals her mother was killed by a truck

shock Germany 1-2 Japan LIVE: Huge World Cup clash again as Asano and Doan turn things around

support Neuer hides FIFA armband as Germany covers mouth and minister wears OneLove armband







However, Keane said: “I don’t think the management has been good, I think the situation has been difficult. People are always praising the manager saying ‘you’ve put a marker on’, some of the management is falling apart. takes care of the best players.

“You have to treat top world-class players differently, this idea that you treat everyone the same, you don’t.”

Wright, however, replied that big names should fit into the manager’s system, but Keane didn’t, insisting that Ronaldo was never in his boss’ plans.

“I come back to it, a guy who scores goals for fun, I don’t want to go back on the road talking about people in a hurry, the problem comes in the summer when the manager was never going to play him,” he said. he declares.

ITV Sports Keane thinks Ten Hag mishandled the situation

“Whatever system he’s going to play, high press, obviously Ronaldo was never going to do that. He didn’t come back to the club to do that, he came back because he’s a great player and he’s scored you goals, ended up going all the way.

“So in the summer the manager when he arrived everyone knew he wasn’t going to play so let him go in the summer before it all got really messy and that’s what happened .”

The duo agreed such a move was the best thing for both sides, with Wright believing United “are better off without him”.

Ronaldo is now a free agent and will look for his next club in January, with former club Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea both linked with a potential transfer.