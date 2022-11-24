Sage Hill women’s basketball advances to Redondo Tournament semifinals – Orange County Register

Emily Eadie hit a free throw with 4.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter to help rally the Sage Hill women’s basketball team past Bishop Montgomery 56-55 during the Battle at the Beach tournament at Redondo Union High on Wednesday evening.

Sage Hill (2-0) trailed by six points with about 1:30 remaining but rallied behind his defense and Eadie’s free kick, which broke a 55-55 tie.

The junior forward finished with a team-high 18 points to lead Sage Hill to Friday’s semifinals against Ontario Christian at 7:30 p.m.

Junior forward Annabelle Spotts added 15 points for the Lightning and freshman point guard Amalia Holguin added 13.

Sage Hill and Ontario Christian, both of Division 1, met in the state regional playoffs last season. Sage Hill won 61-56 en route to capturing the state crown.

