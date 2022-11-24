Saweetie Mourns Takeoff After Backlashes Over Her Silly Diss Song To Quavo

Saweetie Mourns Takeoff After Backlashes Over Her Silly Diss Song To Quavo
Callous Saweetie has finally developed a heart to grieve Takeoff following numerous backlashes after she released a song dissing Quavo just two weeks after Takeoff’s murder. Saweetie released an album with a song dubbed ‘Say Notin‘ that addressed Quavo in the harshest possible way despite his grief. Saweetie never addressed his ex-boyfriend Quavo’s nephew’s death… Read More »Saweetie Mourns Takeoff After Backlashes Over Her Silly Diss Song To Quavo

