Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement – EU – RT World News

Kosovo will ‘stop acting’ to abolish Serbian license plates, Brussels says

A deal reached in Brussels on Wednesday could ease tensions between Serbia and its breakaway province of Kosovo, as it appears the EU and US have succeeded in persuading the ethnic Albanian government in Pristina to abandon plans to impose changes to Serbian license plates.

“We have a deal!” tweeted European Commissioner for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, thanking the Belgrade and Pristina negotiators for agreeing “Measures to avoid further escalation.” According to Borrell, Serbia will stop issuing plates for cities in Kosovo, while Kosovo “cease any other action related to the re-registration of the vehicles.”

Borrell added that this frees up Belgrade and Pristina to focus on “normalize” their relations, saying that other meetings will take place in the coming days. The EU used the term to mean that Serbia recognizes Kosovo as an independent state – which Belgrade refused, but Brussels officially named as a prerequisite for joining the bloc.

The deal ends Pristina’s threats to fine local Serbs 150 euros for not having Kosovo license plates and documents, Serbian negotiator Petar Petkovic told the Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti.

We reached an agreement between #Kosovo and #Serbia today, this will prevent further escalation. We will discuss next steps as part of our proposal to normalize relations between the two parties. pic.twitter.com/YQ7vVWPOgT — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 23, 2022

“[Kosovo PM Albin] Kurti accepted everything he had previously rejected tonight. said Petkovic. “We have succeeded in preserving peace and stability. Our people can sleep peacefully. Although Serbia has agreed not to issue new plates, none have been issued in the last three years anyway, and the existing ones will remain in service, he added.





Kosovo is a province of Serbia occupied by NATO after the 1999 bombing campaign. Its provisional government of Albanian origin declared its independence in 2008 with the support of the United States. Current tensions began when Kurti announced a ban on Serbian license plates in late July, claiming it was a “rule of law” question.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic argued that Kurti was only interested in recognition and doomed all negotiations to failure by refusing to honor his obligations. After talks broke down on Tuesday, Borrell actually agreed with Belgrade, accusing Pristina of rejecting the EU proposal.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of the deal, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani thanked US envoy to Pristina Jeff Hovenier and the US government for their “essential” support and “active participation”. Kurti had delayed implementing the license plate rules by 48 hours on Tuesday, citing a request from the US envoy.