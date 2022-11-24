Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee

Seven Michigan State football players are charged with crimes stemming from the assault on two Wolverines players in the Michigan stadium tunnel after the two teams played on Oct. 29, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday. Washtenaw County.

Defensive back Khary Crump is charged with felony assault after video emerged showing Crump hitting Michigan defensive back Gemon Green with his helmet. Defensive end Jacoby Windmon was also shown in the video and is charged with one count of battery.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young are all charged with aggravated assault. The video showed a mass of players surrounding Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows, punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Michigan State initially suspended Crump, Grose, Brown and Young, and, once again video evidence has emerged, Windmon, Wright, White and Malcolm Jones were also suspended.

Jones was not charged with a crime on Wednesday.

“At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful and deliberate approach of the Washtenaw County District Attorney’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any further investigation of this matter.”

Meanwhile, Michigan State Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff issued a statement later Wednesday saying the school would “continue to evaluate this matter and cooperate with any investigative reviews.”

“While we do not condone the actions taken by certain football players on October 29, we will support our student-athletes through this process,” she said. “MSU strongly believes in restorative justice practices and education around harmful actions.” ‘

She added that universities “need to make our respective environments safe places for competition.” She said she was committed to making “meaningful changes” to that end and would report back by the end of the year. Woodruff did not specify what those changes might be.

Green has been put on concussion protocol, according to his father, George Green, who told ESPN the family plans to prosecute those involved in the altercation.

Those charges were filed after an investigation by the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, and the prosecutor said in the statement that no further comment would be made at this time.

Green suffered a concussion, which kept him out of action before returning to play in Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska.

Michigan increased the security presence in and around the tunnel and blocked Wolverines from entering it until every Nebraska player left the field at halftime and after the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.