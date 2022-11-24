Shorthanded Clippers can’t slow down Andrew Wiggins, Warriors – Orange County Register

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO — The shorthanded Clippers were going to have their hands full no matter what, but when the Golden State Warriors get Andrew Wiggins along with the rest of their future Hall of Famer, it may be too much for any crew.

Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting two straight runs during a key streak midway through the third quarter, and the Warriors took advantage of the absence of All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to put back the Clippers. a 124-107 loss on Wednesday night.

“Steph will always be Steph,” Wiggins said of teammate Steph Curry. “Tonight the ball was moving and found a lot of people, took a few shots.”

Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and tied his most 3-pointer this season with six in his third consecutive 20-point performance.

“He turns off the lights. He’s been so consistent on the court and on the 3-point line,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You see how comfortable he is in our attack, constantly slipping on the edge.”

Curry added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 18 points. He hit his first three shots and two 3-pointers and four of his first five shots on the way to 15 points in the first quarter. After a one-handed slam in transition at the end of the first, he raised both arms to drive the crowd forward as he came back on defense.

After a slow start to this season finding his shooting rhythm, Thompson was coming off a season-best 41 points in Houston on Sunday in which he made 10 3-point shots.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 19 points to lead the Clippers and Terance Mann added 17. Amir Coffey scored his first three field goals, but the Clippers went just 5 for 13 from long range in the first half. time to fall behind 66-47 at the break. while the Warriors shot 56.5%.

John Wall was limited to nine points on 2-for-8 shooting and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

Leonard sat out with a sprained right ankle after landing on it on Monday as he tried to block a shot in the fourth quarter of Monday’s home win over the Jazz. George missed his second straight game with a right hamstring injury.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue doesn’t know when Leonard will return.

“I woke up with pain in my ankle. I saw the play, it was a bit more than we thought,” Lue said. “But he’s fine, he feels better, he’s getting better. We therefore do not know of a timetable at the moment.

Kerr wants to use Draymond Green more regularly with the second unit when possible to give the reserves a reliable ball handler and ground leader given their recent fights.

“It looks good and we’re going to keep doing it,” Kerr said of Green leading the second team.

Early in the fourth, Green went the length of the floor and in pain, then got rid of Anthony Lamb for a lay-up that made it 103-82 with 10:41 left. Green finished with 12 assists, nine points and seven rebounds.

“It’s huge for guys’ confidence,” Green said.

Golden State clinched its fifth game in the last six with 30 or more assists and leads the league. The Warriors committed just five turnovers in the first half and 13 in total, with Kerr insisting on taking care of the ball.

The Warriors won their seventh straight game at home and improved to 8-1 at Chase Center overall.

TIPS

Mowers: The Clippers finished 11 for 28 from 3-point range. … They’ve lost four straight on the Warriors’ home court. They last beat them on January 6, 2021, handing them a 108-101 defeat.

Warriors: Jordan Poole missed all eight of his 3-point attempts on a rare night off. … Jonathan Kuminga blocked a John Wall shot into the stands in the third. … The Warriors are 5-1 at home to the Western Conference.

NEXT

The Clippers host the Nuggets on Friday night, after losing their last two to Denver.