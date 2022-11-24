State Police Investigate After Man Found Dead In Suburban Jail Cell – NBC Chicago

Darius Wilson’s family are heartbroken and searching for answers after he was found dead in a jail cell.

“I want to know what really happened to my son,” his mother Carlena Wilson said. “He’s my baby, my firstborn. It hurts me.

On the morning of October 25, Dolton police arrested Darius after he had an argument with his fiancée.

Hours later – just before they bonded – his family say he was found dead in a jail cell.

“They said he hanged himself at 3 a.m. that morning, but I didn’t get a call until 9 or 10 a.m.,” Carlena said.

Lakendra Williams is his fiancée.

“He is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. How did he hang himself? How ? she asked. “We still haven’t got any answers.”

John Smith is Darius’ stepfather.

“He had knots around his head and blood in his ears,” Smith said. “It just doesn’t fit. I just want accountability and answers for her and her family.

Illinois State Police told NBC-5 in a statement that Oct. 25e at approximately 11:06 p.m., their Public Integrity Task Force responded to the Dolton Police Department for an in-custody death investigation. He goes on to say that Dolton police officers discovered a deceased inmate in their cell and attempted to provide lifesaving measures.

The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. FAI PTIF agents are investigating.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office tells NBC-5 that the cause and manner of death are still pending.