Taliban Flog 3 women, 11 men

Provincial head of information and culture says whippings are not publicly administered

Kabul:

Three women and 11 men were lashed on Wednesday by order of an Afghan court after being found guilty of theft and “moral crimes”, a provincial official said.

The whippings are the first to be upheld since the Taliban’s supreme leader this month ordered judges to fully apply Islamic law, or Sharia, saying corporal punishment was mandatory for certain crimes.

Qazi Rafiullah Samim, head of information and culture for Logar province, told AFP the lashes were not administered publicly.

“Fourteen people received discretionary sentencing, including 11 men and three women,” he said.

“The maximum number of lashes for anyone was 39.”

Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada this month ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law, including public executions, stoning and flogging, and amputation of limbs for thieves.

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” he said, according to the Taliban’s chief spokesman.

“Those files in which all the Sharia conditions of hudud and qisas have been met, you are obligated to implement them.”

Hudud refers to offenses for which corporal punishment is mandatory, while qisas translates to “retribution in kind” – effectively, an eye for an eye.

Social media has been flooded for months with videos and photos of Taliban fighters inflicting summary floggings on people accused of various offences.

However, this is the first time officials have confirmed such a court-ordered punishment.

Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement’s birthplace and spiritual heart.

The Taliban regularly meted out punishments in public during their first rule that ended in late 2001, including floggings and executions at the National Stadium.

