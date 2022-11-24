Thanksgiving holiday to prepare for a tricky weekend

US markets will be closed today on Turkey Day and they will also observe early closings tomorrow as well. Generally, the day after Thanksgiving also counts as a holiday because most people take the day off. Thus, liquidity conditions will be much thinner due to a lack of activity and interest in the markets.

Considering that we may now see the dollar pull back as its recent rally has stalled, this could make for a tough weekend. Just beware that we could have exacerbated market moves amid sapped liquidity and, as always, techniques are your best friend in trying to manage trading risk during times like these.

In terms of economic data, there will be no notable releases from the US over the next two days. As such, it won’t give market players much else to work with outside of holiday trading sentiment.

