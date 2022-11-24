The body of an Israeli citizen, carried away by militants, is returned

Comment this story Comment

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said Thursday that the body of an Israeli teenager who was taken by Palestinian militants to a hospital in the West Bank was being returned to his family. Relatives of 17-year-old Tiran Fero said Palestinian activists from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin entered the hospital where Fero was being treated after a car accident. They disconnected him from hospital equipment while he was still alive, according to his father, and removed him from the hospital. The Israeli military said Fero was already dead when he was abducted and the circumstances of the teenager’s death are still under investigation.

Fero was from Israel’s Druze Arab minority.

An Israeli military official said the return of the body was done through the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited autonomy in some areas of the West Bank, and that no negotiations were held with the gunmen who held the body. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

Akram Rajoub, the Palestinian governor of Jenin, told Israel’s Kan public radio that the removal of Fero’s body was “a big mistake”, and that Palestinian officials had made great efforts to secure his release. He offered his condolences to Fero’s family and the Druze community.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked Palestinian officials “who worked tirelessly” for the return of Fero’s body.

“This is a fundamental humanitarian step taken after a horrific incident,” he said.

The incident threatened to exacerbate already simmering tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. In the past, Palestinian militants have carried out kidnappings to obtain concessions from Israel.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

The fighting has increased since a series of Palestinian attacks in the spring killed 19 people in Israel.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But young stone throwers protesting the incursions and others not involved in the clashes were also killed.