The body of an Israeli citizen, carried away by militants, is returned

Fero was from Israel’s Druze Arab minority.
An Israeli military official said the return of the body was done through the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited autonomy in some areas of the West Bank, and that no negotiations were held with the gunmen who held the body. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.
Akram Rajoub, the Palestinian governor of Jenin, told Israel’s Kan public radio that the removal of Fero’s body was “a big mistake”, and that Palestinian officials had made great efforts to secure his release. He offered his condolences to Fero’s family and the Druze community.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked Palestinian officials “who worked tirelessly” for the return of Fero’s body.
“This is a fundamental humanitarian step taken after a horrific incident,” he said.
The incident threatened to exacerbate already simmering tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. In the past, Palestinian militants have carried out kidnappings to obtain concessions from Israel.
More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.
The fighting has increased since a series of Palestinian attacks in the spring killed 19 people in Israel.
The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But young stone throwers protesting the incursions and others not involved in the clashes were also killed.
Eight other Israelis have been killed in a new wave of Palestinian attacks in recent weeks. On Wednesday, two explosions at two bus stops in Jerusalem killed a teenager and injured at least 18 people.
washingtonpost