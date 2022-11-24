The top three moments from Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup – NBC Chicago

Day four of the 2022 World Cup brought a bit of everything – from upheavals to breakout performances.

Morocco and Croatia kicked off early with a scoreless draw. Throughout the midday competitions, two giants took the field – Germany found themselves on the chopping block while Spain put in the most dominant performance of the tournament. Canada and Belgium ended the day in a turbulent game which saw the Red Devils emerge with three points.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest moments from Matchday 4 of the 2022 World Cup:

Japanese submarines shock Germany

Never underestimate the power of substitution.

Trailing 1-0 to the heavily favored German side, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano came off the bench for Japan to provide back-to-back goals in the final 15 minutes, including this game winner.

The Germans, who entered Qatar with high expectations after finishing last in their group in 2018, now find themselves threatened with another early departure… all just eight years away from winning the World Cup in 2014.

And how did the Japanese fans celebrate their victory? By to clean around Khalifa International Stadium.

Teenager Gavi impresses in Spain’s 7-0 run

The latest prodigy has arrived on the world stage in historic fashion.

Spain put on a true team performance in their 7-0 win over Costa Rica, but it was teenage midfielder Gavi who grabbed the headlines as the third-youngest player to score in of the World Cup. Only Brazilian Pelé and Mexican Manuel Rosas were younger than Gavi, who is 18 years and 110 days old.

His goal came two days after 19-year-old Jude Bellingham put one in the net for England. Between Bellingham, Gavi and his 19-year-old Spanish teammate Pedri, this World Cup promises to be a showcase of young talent.

Thibaut Courtois blocks Alphonso Davies’ penalty

Minutes after kick-off, Belgium looked destined to join Argentina and Germany in the upset corner as Canadian Alphonso Davies stepped in to take a penalty against goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Despite being one of the best players in the Bundesliga and the heart and soul of Canada’s national team, Davies has taken just one penalty in his professional career – for club or national team . That inexperience could have been the difference as Courtois dived right to block Davies’ shot and gave the Belgian defense time to swarm and prevent a second attempt.

Canada edged Belgium 22-9 but the Red Devils made the most of their attempts, taking the lead in the 44th minute and holding on for a 1-0 victory.